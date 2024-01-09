McIntosh sworn in as St. Edward Mayor

Melissa McIntosh, a St. Edward city council member since March of 2020, was sworn in as the new St. Edward Mayor during the council’s Jan. 3 meeting.

McIntosh was first appointed to the city council in 2020, and was elected to the position in 2022. Most recently, she was serving as Council President.

The appointment of a new mayor was necessary due to the death of Mayor Brian Shanle on Dec. 8, 2023.

The council acknowledged that appointment of a new council member will now be necessary to replace McIntosh, and this available position will be advertised. A new council member could be appointed at the February regular meeting.

The council elected Dennis Schack to serve as Council President.

