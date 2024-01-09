Shipping containers again a prime Village Board topic

Shipping containers in the commercial district were again discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held Jan. 2.

Chairman Stokes said he felt a conditional use permit should be required, which allows future boards power to decide.

Ted Thieman noted he had no problem with what the board is trying to accomplish and didn’t care either way. But, he questioned if the issue is covered in Petersburg’s comprehensive plan which may already cover aesthetics, community, health and safety.

He asked, “If you decide case by case, where will it end?” He added that he has seen some beautiful containers.

Ashley Thieman stated, “We are only deciding the commercial side of the issue, not residential.”

