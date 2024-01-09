William “Bill” C. Peterson

William Charles Peterson, 76, departed this life on Dec. 30, 2023, surrounded by those he loved.

Bill was born on June 2, 1947, in Tuscarawas County, OH, and was raised in Boone County, by his parents, Doris (Nelson) and Dwayne Pont. After graduating from St. Edward High School, he joined the U.S. Army before completing his degree at Peru State College, where he also played football. He later earned his Juris Doctor degree at the Creighton University School of Law.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, daughters: Dawn (Levi) Bjork, Jessica (Alejandro) Dominguez, Holly (Kelly) McKenzie and Jeliza Colorado, grandchildren: Elanna and Elias (Dominguez), Lilja and Stellan (Bjork), sister Dianne (Mike) Sindelar and three brothers whom he connected with later in life: Tim, William (Chris) and Dale (Donna) Peterson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family requests that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org.

A visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown, TX. The funeral service followed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at Grace Episcopal Church in Georgetown, TX.

Ramsey Funeral Home of Georgetown, TX was in charge of arrangements.

Complete obituary in the Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.