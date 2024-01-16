James A. Atkinson

James Arnold Atkinson, 94, of Albion, passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

James, son of James Homer and Mabel Minnie (Johnson) Atkinson, was born on Sept. 11, 1929 in Albion.

He attended country school and graduated from Albion High School in May of 1947. He later joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea.

Jim was united in marriage to Janet Claire Larson on March 15, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The couple bought a farm eight miles northwest of Albion where they farmed and raised their four children.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet of Albion, four children: Jennifer (Gerald) Schmitz of Albion, Jeffrey (Laurie) Atkinson of Davey, Jeanine (Brian) Peeks of Lincoln and Jill (Thomas) Sutcliffe of Nisswa, MN, nine grandchildren: Hannah Schmitz of Lincoln, Matthew Schmitz of Albion, Nathan Schmitz of Lincoln, Sarah Peeks of Fremont, Laura (Lars) Comstock of Iowa City, IA, Jack (Olivia) Sutcliffe of Pawleys Island, SC, Samuel James Sutcliffe of Sioux Falls, SD, Jenna Sutcliffe of Bloomington, MN and Lauren Sutcliffe of Nisswa, MN, sister-in-law Melba Larson of Amherst, MA, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law Carl and Mary Larson.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.