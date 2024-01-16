Melvin “Mel” E. Dawson

Melvin “Mel” Emmit Dawson, 66, of Albion, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Melvin, son of Donald and Betty (Brandt) Dawson, was born on March 10, 1957, in Albion.

He attended country school in the Akron area, and graduated from Albion High School with the class of 1975.

On Nov. 11, 1978, Mel was united in marriage to LouAnn Nelson in North Bend. From this union, Mel was blessed with three children. The couple lived and raised their children in Albion.

Mel is survived by his wife of 45 years: LouAnn Dawson of Albion, three children: Justin (Melissa) Dawson of Highlands Ranch, CO, Erica (Mike) Andreasen of South Sioux City and Brent (Annie) Dawson of Louisville, KY, six grandchildren: Jax, Tyler, Vivian, Raina, Braylon and Reese, brothers: Merlin (Michelle) Dawson of Bellwood and Darin Dawson of Albion, along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and loyal dog Bentley.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. The committal service has been rescheduled for 3 p.m, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com