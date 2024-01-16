Virginia A. Worden

Virginia Ann Worden, 72, of St. Edward, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Virginia, daughter of Michael J. and Marie F. (Sullivan) Pfeifer, was born July 27, 1951, in Spalding.

On Aug. 23, 1969, Virginia was united in marriage to the love of her life Donald “Butch” William Worden at St. Michael’s Catholic in Spalding.

Virginia is survived by her two brothers: Mike (Darlina) Pfeifer of Spalding and Patrick Pfeifer of Lomis, sister Rita (Tom) Schaaf of Stuart, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Butch, and her sister Jane Royle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 at 11 a.m., at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward with Fr. Bill L’Heureux and Deacon Harlan Long officiating. Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.