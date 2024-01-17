Catholic Rural Family ‘K’ to see projects, changes

Parishioners of the Rural Family ‘K’ grouping of eight Catholic parishes recently received a letter from Rev. John M. Norman to provide a progress update.

“The Archdiocese is focused on strong co-responsibility for mission between priests and parishioners and reductions in administrative complexity,” stated the letter. “Our plan has us progressing in processes of canonical and structural changes to our corporations and parish structures. There will be three large projects within our plan: two canonical mergers of parishes and the merging of Pope John and St. Boniface Schools into a single school.”

In July 2024, the Journey of Faith process will reduce to two priests (a Pastor and an Associate Pastor) serving this family of parishes.

Many more planning details were announced in the letter.

Complete story in the Jan. 17 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.