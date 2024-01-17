St. Edward had 28 donors giving blood at Jan. 2 drive

St. Edward community hosted a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at the St. Edward Community Christian Church.

The 28 donors donated a total of 32 units, which was short of the goal of 41 units, but coordinator Susan Nissen noted these donations will potentially save 144 lives.

Milestone donors were Jim Nicklasson, 15 gallons; Perry Stultz, six gallons; Joan Sokol, five gallons, and Michael Cunningham, one gallon.

