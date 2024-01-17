Two big storms in one week disrupt schedules in Newman Grove area

Two snow storms in one week forced many cancellations and postponements in Newman Grove last week and through the weekend.

School was called off Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8-9, as well as Wednesday, Jan. 10, due to the first storm.

Classes were again canceled Friday, Jan. 12, and Monday, Jan. 15, during and after the second storm due to the snow, extreme cold and high winds.

School activities were also postponed or canceled during this time period.

Newman Grove School Board meeting, originally scheduled for Jan. 8, was postponed first to Jan. 15 and then again to next Monday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Area highway conditions were very bad during this time period. Highway 91 was impassable at various times.