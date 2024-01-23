Special Events

Catholic Schools Week opens Sunday, Jan. 28

January 23, 2024
FacebookX

Catholic Schools Week at St. Michael’s School in Albion will start Sunday, Jan. 28.
Knights of Columbus will be hosting their annual pancake breakfast that day from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Book Fair will also be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday as well. Parents and grandparents can sign up for a special drawing on Sunday.
The Book Fair will also be available Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 29-31, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the KC Hall.