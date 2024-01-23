Joyce F. Figgner

Joyce Francis Figgner, 83. of Albion, passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Joyce, daughter of Andrew and Clara (Mescher) Dozler, was born on Dec. 10, 1940, on a farm near Petersburg. She graduated from Albion High School with the class of 1959.

On May 15, 1961, Joyce was united in marriage to the love of her life, David D. Figgner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. From this union, Joyce was blessed with three children.

Joyce is survived by her husband David D. Figgner of Albion, two daughters: Carleen (Steve) Braband of Elkhorn and Jodeen (Mike) Meenderink of Hooper, UT, son David H. (Audrey) Figgner of Primrose, two grandchildren: Lyndsey and David Figgner III, both of Primrose, three sisters-in-law: Mary Dozler of Albion, Janice Figgner of Albion and Joan Schalk of Cedar Rapids, brother-in-law: Eugene Figgner of Clarkson, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded by her parents, brothers: Don (Ella Mae) Dozler and LeRoy Dozler; niece Kris Dozler, brothers-in-law: Richard Figgner, Donald H. (Lucille) Figgner and Robert Schalk, and sister-in-law Jerane Figgner.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 23, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Interment followed at Dennison Cemetery, rural Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements.