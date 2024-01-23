NG School Board reorganizes for coming year

Newman Grove School Board reorganized for the coming year during its meeting Monday night, March 22.

Officers re-elected were Jeanie McCloud, president; David Fowlkes, vice president; Eric Stone, secretary; Ginger Buhl-Jorgenson as treasurer, and Christie Wallin as recording secretary.

The board approved the 2024-25 contract with Superintendent Josh Warren, but no salary was set as the board is waiting to complete negotiations with the district’s certified staff.

Standing committees were also set for the coming year with few changes.