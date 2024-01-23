Petersburg Legion was the final hole for the Puttin’ in P-Town held this past weekend. Committee member Eric Petsche (left) is looking as Tom Zabka takes a shot on the final tee in the contest. Eight other businesses hosted puttin’ holes for many team members.
The event attracted some 40 four-person teams.
Puttin’ in P-Town attracts many
