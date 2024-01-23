Ronald “Ron” D. Krohn

Ronald “Ron” Dean Krohn, 70, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion following a courageous battle with Lewy body dementia.

Ronald, son of William and Virginia (Nelson) Krohn, was born on May 24, 1953, in Albion. He graduated from Albion High School with the class of 1971.

On July 28, 1978, Ron was united in marriage to Nancee Sallach at the Loretto Methodist Church. From this union, they were blessed with three children. The couple lived and raised their children on the family farm southwest of Albion.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancee Krohn of Albion, three children: Patti (Rob) Jensen of O’Neill, Angie (Chris) Carder of Omaha and Tom (Danielle) Krohn of Albion, eight grandchildren: Will and Anna Jensen, Aubrey, Callie, Macy and Bryn Carder, Eli and Emma Krohn, sister Nancy (Terry) Ahlers of Albion, brother Charlie (Cheryl) Krohn of Albion, brothers-in-law: Chuck (Kay) Sallach of Charlotte, NC and Pete (Connie) Sallach of Albion, sister-in-law Joan Sallach of Atlanta, GA, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Bob and Ardith Sallach, brothers-in-law: Scott Sallach and Toby Trout.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Keith Powell officiating. Private family inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.