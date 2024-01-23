St. Edward Public Schools was back in session Monday, Jan. 22, after classes were canceled last Thursday and Friday due to blowing snow and high winds.
A number of events and activities had to be either canceled or postponed due to weather conditions the past two weeks.
The school’s school activities calendar is busy with both regularly scheduled events and make-up games.
St. Edward Schools back in session Monday
