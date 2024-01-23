Wilma J. West

Wilma Jean West, 96, formerly of Primrose, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at The Cottages in Papillion.

Wilma, daughter of Roy Lee and Jennie (Lingel) Hunter, was born on the family farm in Akron. She graduated from Albion High School in 1944.

On May 23, 1949, Wilma was united in marriage to John William West at the Primrose Presbyterian Church. From this union, Wilma was blessed with five children.

Wilma is survived by her five children: Shirley Mackie of Omaha, Larry (Margaret) West of Omaha, Gary (Joan) West of Wayne, Sue (Dave) Barnes of Lynch and Jean (Ryan) Herold of Omaha, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sister Myrna Krohn of Omaha, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded by her parents, husband John West and brother Wes Hunter.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with Pastor Mary Avidano Hubert officiating. Burial followed at Dublin Cemetery at Primrose.

Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Society–Albion, 1222 S. 7th St., Albion, NE 68620 or the Primrose Presbyterian Church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.