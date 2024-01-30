Barrett C. Berger

Barrett Cole Berger, 12-day-old-infant son of Eric and Eleanor Berger of Spalding, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

He was born Jan. 12, 2024 at Columbus.

Barrett will be forever remembered and loved by his parents Eric and Eleanor and brother Knox of Spalding, grandparents Bill and Shirley Berger of Spalding, Mark and Bonnie Wagner of Petersburg, aunts and uncles: Melissa (Tyler) Kaps of Ord, Todd Berger and Mardee Berger of Spalding and John Wagner of Petersburg, great grandparents Judd and Kay Wagner of Petersburg, along with many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Barrett was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Don Hitchler, Elaine-Hitchler-Biel and Irvin Biel, Lewis and Margaret Berger, Anne Wagner, Leonard and Jeanette Stehlik.

There will be a private family funeral with burial at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding was charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.