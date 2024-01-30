Boone Central Choral Clinic rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 5

Due to snow storms in early January, the Boone Central Choral Clinic was rescheduled for next Monday, Feb. 5, with students expected from many area schools.

The biggest change is that classes will be in session at Boone Central throughout the day.

Rehearsals begin at 9 a.m., and the public concert will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym.

Guest clinician is Mary Young, a pianist, conductor and singer from Rochester, NY, who is working toward a graduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.