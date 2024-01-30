BRAN ride 2024 to make overnight stop in Petersburg

Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, Inc. (BRAN) announces its 42nd annual tour across the state of Nebraska, starting June 2 in Valentine and concluding June 8 in Louisville.

Petersburg will be a midweek overnight stop for the riders.

In addition to the overnight stop in Petersburg, the route will take riders through the area communities of Spalding, Albion, Loretto and Newman Grove.

Other overnight stops will be in Bassett, Burwell, Stromsburg and Wahoo.

BRAN has made previous overnight stops in Petersburg, Albion, and most recently in St. Edward in 2022.

BRAN is a family-oriented tour which provides rider friendly routes and numerous amenities for its participants. The tour offers bicyclists the opportunity to take part in a three-day, four-day or week-long bike ride celebrating the Good Life of Nebraska.

