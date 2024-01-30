Doris D. Kelly

Doris Dale Kelly, 80, formerly of Albion, passed away Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the Country House in Grand Island.

Doris, daughter of Norman Dale and Bertha “Toots” Elizabeth (Philmalee) Reynoldson, was born on April 25, 1943, in Albion. She attended and graduated from Albion High School with the class of 1961.

Doris married Gerald Dawson in Albion. From this union, Doris was blessed with her son, Ken. The couple later divorced.

On June 14, 1991, Doris was united in marriage to Robert Kelly at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The couple made their home in Albion. From this union, Doris gained two stepchildren. She opened Doris’s Floral and Gifts in Albion in 1975 and operated it for many years.

Doris is survived by her son Ken (Corrine) Dawson of Ord, stepdaughter Cindy Gessert and friend Todd Noecker of Omaha, stepson Jason (Shawna) Kelly of Blue Springs, MO, grandchildren: Karyn (Cameron) Gross of Seward, Kurtis (Kylie) Dawson of Newman Grove, Skyler, Olivia, Neleigh and Norah Gessert, all of Omaha, Liam Kelly of Blue Springs, MO, great grandchildren: Scarlett, Karaline and Sophie Gross, all of Seward, Kasen and Krew Dawson of Newman Grove, brothers: Bill Reynoldson of Punta Gorda, FL and Norm (Darlene) Reynoldson of Albion, sister Sherry Schumacher of Worland, WY, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Kelly, infant son Curtis Dawson, grandparents, sister-in-law Mary Reynoldson and brother-in-law Jerry Schumacher.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Levander Funeral Home, 1555 S. 6th Street, Albion, with Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Private family interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.