Keith M. Stewart, 87, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

Keith was born Aug. 18, 1936 to George and Mildred (Kinney) Stewart in Norfolk. He lived in Petersburg until the age of seven when his family moved to Albion. Keith graduated from Albion High School in 1954.

In 1959, Keith married Rosamond “Rosie” Mannlein. In 1962, Rosie was diagnosed with MS and died in 1988 of cancer. In 1990, he married Karen (Mills) Breon who died in 2019.

Keith was an active member of the Albion community, serving as an officer in several local organizations.

He is survived by his children: Brian Stewart of Genoa, W. Scott Breon of Deadwood, SD and L. Kathleen “Kate” (Breon) Mueller and husband John of Lincoln, four grandchildren: Kylee Mueller of Lincoln, Dillon Mueller and wife Madison (Waddell) of Walton, Luke Breon of Lincoln, and Nathan Breon of Cozad, along with extended family, in-laws and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, brother George Lee Stewart, first wife Rosie, second wife Karen and son Bruce Stewart.

It was Keith’s wishes to be cremated and have a private graveside service and inurnment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Albion at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Health Center.

