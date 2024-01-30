Kenneth L. Miller

Kenneth Floyd Miller, 99, of Spalding, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, surrounded by his family after extended illnesses.

Kenneth was born on a farm northeast of Spalding on June 10, 1924 to Roy and Marie (Marisch) Miller. He attended grade school at rural District 20 in Wheeler County and graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1942.

He was united in marriage to Rosella Theresa Kaiser on June 2, 1955 by Rev. James P. Fullam at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. The couple made their home on the family farm four miles north of Spalding for the past 68 years.

Kenneth is survived by his wife: Rosella Miller of Spalding, four children: Kathy (Don) Salber of Albion, Dan (Cindy) Miller of Spalding, Gary (Dora) Miller of Spalding and Sharyn (Greg) Dozler of Albion, 12 grandchildren: Brad (Jenna) Salber, Kim (Tyler) Piening, Dr. Hilary (David Carraher) Miller, Tiffany (Dave) Byrkit, Makenzie (fiancé Gavin Graff) Miller, Adam (Sandy) Miller, Ashley (Spencer) Burk, Andrew Miller, Kyrie Diessner, Kassy (Justin) Grant, Kaitlyn Dozler and Alyssa (Landon) Eastman; 15 great grandchildren: Avery Piening, Brooke Carraher, Blake and Everleigh Byrkit, Parker, Audrey and Sydney Miller, Jared, Danica, Hailey Burk, Cora and Bennett Miller, Kahleya Trofholz, Austin Grant and Skyler Eastman, sister Opal Maben of Lee’s Summit, MO, brother-in-law Dale Sheldon of Burwell, two sisters-in-law: Betty Esch and Claire Kaiser, both of Spalding, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Orville (Betty) Miller, two sisters: Kathleen Sheldon and Eileen (Paul) Butler, three brothers-in-law: Bill Maben, Richard “Dick” Esch and Louis Kaiser and sister-in-law Esther Kaiser.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at St. Michael’s Church in Spalding with Fr. Neal Nollette and Deacon Ron Glaser officiating. Interment followed at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Spalding.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.