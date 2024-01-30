NG Legion Post honors Broberg for 70-year membership

Newman Grove resident Elliott Broberg (center) was honored last week as a 70-year member of American Legion Post 73, Newman Grove.

He was presented a 70-year membership certificate and pin by Commander Ivan Herchenbach and Treasurer and Former Adjutant Ray Flood.

Elliot served the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, 1949-1953. He served on the destroyer USS Yarnall, including two combat tours along the coasts of Korea.