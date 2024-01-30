St. Edward students involved in ‘Sing Around Nebraska’

Eight St. Edward students were part of “Sing Around Nebraska’ at Central City on Saturday, Jan. 26. A total of150 fourth, fifth and sixth grade students joined voices in this event.

St. Edward students participating were (back, l.-r.) Jacob Reardon, Payton Kuhl, Ali Werts and Isabelle Laska; (front) Blair Pierce, Hayley Werts, Kalany Irineo Gallardo and Kaylynn Steensnes.

Guest director was Dr. Clark Roush from York University.

Students from Boone Central and several other areas were also involved in “Sing Around Nebraska.”