Carol A. Buckles

Carol Ann Buckles, 91, of Albion, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Center in Albion.

Carol, daughter of Harold and Vera (Fenton) Babcock, was born on Sept. 21, 1932, on a farm three miles northwest of Primrose.

On Aug. 16, 1953, Carol married Kenneth L. Buckles of Ericson. Upon Ken’s graduation from UNL (and ROTC).

She leaves to mourn, her daughters: Cheryl Buckles of Dallas, TX and Diana Buckles of Houston, TX, son-in-law Tim (Ellen) Schultz of Houston, TX, grandchildren: Kelly (Nick) Herndon, Benjamin Papermaster, Brett (Sheila) Schultz, Ariel Papermaster and Zachary Papermaster, great grandchildren: Luke and Lauri Kate Herndon, Kellan, Keagan, Quinn and Rhett Schultz, sister-in-law Kay Buckles, as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Kenneth, her parents, daughter Lauri Schultz, brother and sister-in-law: Harold Jr. and Shirley (Crews) Babcock, son-in-law Barry Papermaster, brother-in-law LaVerne Buckles, sister-in-law Betty (Buckles) Deitloff and Delayne “Dee” Deitloff.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m., at Levander Funeral Home, 1555 S. 6th Street, Albion, with Pastor Mark McClintick officiating. Interment will follow at Dublin Cemetery, Primrose.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home, Albion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saving Grace Bible Church, Boone County Health Center Foundation, or the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangement. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.