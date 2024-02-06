Christman joins St. Edward City Council

A new member, Brady Christman, joined the St. Edward City Council and was sworn into office Monday night, Feb. 5.

Christman was appointed by Mayor Melissa McIntosh and approved by the council.

The council started the process for a flood control project along the Beaver Creek after receiving a proposal from Kevin W. Kruse, a senior project manager with JEO Consulting Group.

The city will be working to meet requirements of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

