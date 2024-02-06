Committee members needed for Community Club projects

Petersburg Community Club discussed the upcoming March Ag Breakfast at their regular meeting held Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. A volunteer sign-up schedule will be available at Rae Valley Market.

Puttin’ in P-Town chairman Eric Petsche noted the event went well with 30 teams and nine businesses participating. He said: “The businesses all did a great job. I think we need a time limit set next year since some businesses were waiting for the last teams. Our committee needs to look out for the businesses.”

President Danielle Koch handed out member committee sheets. Some committees have made changes.

Committees in need of volunteers include: Business district improvement/signs, Christmas caroling, Boone County Big Give, carnival/youth activities, and the Christmas show/supper event.

