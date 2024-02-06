Dave R. Casper

Dave Randall Casper, 69, of Columbus, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

David was born on March 29, 1954, in Cedar Rapids to Kenneth and Carolyn (Fitzsimmons) Casper. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1972.

Dave is survived by son Steve (Angie) Gaston of Columbus, grandsons: Kyle (Megan) Gaston, Ethan (Meranda Kudrna) Gaston and Justin Gaston; son Ryan (Michelle) Gaston of Marion, IA, grandchildren: Elijah Gaston and Savanah Gaston; son Shane (Fiancee – Silvia Garcia) Casper of Columbus, grandchildren: Kevin Casper, Isabella Casper and Greyson Casper; brothers: Larry (Theresa) Casper of Waterloo, Marvin (Teresa) Casper of Omaha and Don (Sharon) Casper of Albion, sister-in-law Eileen Casper of Albion, numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Carolyn Casper, wife Sandra Casper and brother Bob Casper.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 2, at the Columbus First United Methodist Church with Pastor Kuensik Lee officiating. Interment was at the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Gass Haney Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.