Duane W. Krause, M.D., passed away Jan. 29, 2024. He is survived by wife Helen (Carey)Krause, sons: Tim (Kori Koglin) Krause, Mike, Paul (Connie Garfield) Krause and Tom Krause, three grandchildren: KC (Beth Hall) Krause, Keegan (Caitlin Meyer) Krause and Patrick Krause, three great grandchildren Bronko, Shepherd and Felix Krause, as well as a brother Ronald Krause.

Memorial Mass and visitation to be determined and announced in the future.

Memorials to Methodist Fremont Health Foundation or Fremont Area Art Association.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel of Fremont is in charge of arrangements.