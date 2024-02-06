Maxine F. Choyeski

Maxine Faye Choyeski, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Maxine, daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Voight) Zimmerman, was born on July 3, 1929 on the farm west of St. Edward.

On Nov. 19, 1946, Maxine was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Choyeski at St. Edward Catholic Church. They lived near Belgrade, until 1953 when they moved to the farm north of Cedar Rapids.

Maxine is survived by her four children: Monica Choyeski of Lincoln, Marlene (Ronald) Laska of St. Edward, Michael (Christine) of Belgrade, and Mark (Jill) of Friend, 12 grandchildren: John (Anna) Laska, Michelle (Corey) Anson, Kevin (Sherri) Laska, Andrew (Katie) Laska, Christina (Evan) Canning, Luke (Kara) Choyeski, Calen (Travis) Wood and Elle Delaney, Carissa and Corinne Choyeski, Charles Bialas and Cheryl Gilsdorf, 29 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence, son Lawrence Jr., daughter Mary Ann Bialas, infant brother Donald Zimmerman, sisters: Margaret (Raymond) Choyeski, Mildred (George) Tourtillott and Marie (Elmer) Tieman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial followed at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.