Newman Grove

State FFA officer is special guest at NG ag classroom

February 6, 2024
Nebraska FFA State Vice President Bethany Nichols spent a day last week with the Newman Grove agriculture classes teaching students about leadership, opportunities in FFA, and much more. Bethany is a member of the Bridgeport FFA Chapter.
In the recent District Career Development Events, Newman Grove’s natural resources team earned second place and qualified for state.