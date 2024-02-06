Nebraska FFA State Vice President Bethany Nichols spent a day last week with the Newman Grove agriculture classes teaching students about leadership, opportunities in FFA, and much more. Bethany is a member of the Bridgeport FFA Chapter.
In the recent District Career Development Events, Newman Grove’s natural resources team earned second place and qualified for state.
State FFA officer is special guest at NG ag classroom
