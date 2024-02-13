Special Events

Boone Central set to celebrate FFA Week

February 13, 2024
Boone Central Public School is set to celebrate National FFA Week, with special events scheduled Monday through Friday, Feb. 19-23, and a final event, the FFA Pancake Breakfast, to be held Sunday morning, Feb. 25. at the Albion Knights of Columbus Hall.
Events during the week will include:
– Monday, Feb. 19: FFA T-shirt or Blue & Gold Day; Chapter Leadership Workshop.
– Tuesday, Feb. 20: Petting Zoo at the Ag Shop.
– Wednesday, Feb. 21: Tractor Day at school, and FFA Day at CVA.
– Thursday, Feb. 22: FFA Emblem Scavenger Hunt, and Teacher Appreciation.
– Friday, Feb. 23: Teacher Appreciation.