Boone Central set to celebrate FFA Week

Boone Central Public School is set to celebrate National FFA Week, with special events scheduled Monday through Friday, Feb. 19-23, and a final event, the FFA Pancake Breakfast, to be held Sunday morning, Feb. 25. at the Albion Knights of Columbus Hall.

Events during the week will include:

– Monday, Feb. 19: FFA T-shirt or Blue & Gold Day; Chapter Leadership Workshop.

– Tuesday, Feb. 20: Petting Zoo at the Ag Shop.

– Wednesday, Feb. 21: Tractor Day at school, and FFA Day at CVA.

– Thursday, Feb. 22: FFA Emblem Scavenger Hunt, and Teacher Appreciation.

– Friday, Feb. 23: Teacher Appreciation.