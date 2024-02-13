Kay E. Robinson

Kay Ellen (Doering) Robinson, 87, of Albion, passed away Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Kay, daughter of William and Mildred (Case) Doering, was born on Nov. 3, 1936 in New Ulm, MN.

On June 14, 1959, Kay married her high school sweetheart, Bilse James Robinson II at the United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. Once Kay and Bilse earned their degrees the two started their teaching careers in David City, later moving back to Albion.

Kay is survived by: four daughters: Sue Cole of Albion, Jody (Mike) Matthews of Nixa, MO, Jean Barrick of Castle Pines, CO and Donna (Rob) Miller of Petersburg, seven grandchildren: Shannon, Neva, Allyson, Hayden, Katie, Robbie and Lacie, two sisters: Donna Lewis of Great Falls, MT and Janet Johnson of Scottsbluff, brother Robert “Bob” (Lynn) Doering of Scottsbluff, brother-in-law: Rob (Pam) Robinson of Albion and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. husband Bilse, aunt Ruth Case, two brothers-in-law: Milton Johnson and Jack Lewis.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at 10:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Albion with Pastor Lynde Linde officiating. Burial with P.E.O. rites conducted by P.E.O. Chapter DJ of Albion will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Levander Funeral Home, 1555 S. 6th Street, Albion.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.