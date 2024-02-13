Marion M. Anderson, 86, of Albion, died on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Marion, daughter of Elbert and Eleanor (Miller) Smithson, was born on Aug. 17, 1937 at Glenwood Springs, CO. She grew up in Brewster and graduated from Brewster High School.

Marion married Gayle D. Anderson and they had four children: Kevin, Farron, Carmen and Dwaine. They were later divorced. Marion worked at various places in Albion including the Country Club, Daylight Donuts, The Villa, and Gateway.

Marion is survived by her children: Kevin (Martie) Anderson and Carmen (Jay C.) Johnson, all of Albion, and Dwaine Anderson of North Bend, six grandchildren: Adam (Brandy) Anderson of Beemer, Bryce (Rebeca) Anderson of Broken Bow, Bradon (Jaden Switzer) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Haily (Jake) McDonald of Columbus, Alex (Sydney Weidner) Johnson and Conner Johnson, all of Albion, 10 great grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Farron in 1997, grandson Carter Johnson in 2016, her sister and brother-in-law Mary Ella and Jack Fitch.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 from 5–7 p.m., at Levander Funeral Home, 1555 S. 6th St., Albion. Her wishes were to be cremated then burial at the Brewster Cemetery, Brewster.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.