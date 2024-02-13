NG School Board approves land transfer

A transfer of 13.9 acres of land from the Newman Grove School District into the Humphrey School District was approved by the Newman Grove School Board during its regular meeting Monday night, Feb. 12.

The request from Humphrey Public Schools was received by the Newman Grove district in December, and is allowed by state law under specified conditions.

The 13.9 acres was annexed by the Village of Lindsay effective Dec. 4, 2023. It has been chosen as the site of the new Lindsay Education, Event and Wellness Center. Also, the land is contiguous to the boundaries of the Humphrey district, and that district already provides public school educational services within the Village of Lindsay.

Newman Grove Superintendent Josh Warren said the net impact of the transfer of this land would be the loss of about $400 in property tax revenue for the Newman Grove district.

