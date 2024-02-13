Shirley E. Choat

Shirley Evelyn Choat, 84, of St. Edward, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Shirley, daughter of William Paul and Evelyn (Stiner) Timm, was born on June 9, 1939, in Osceola. Shirley was baptized and raised in the Methodist faith. She graduated from Lincoln High and later attended Nebraska Wesleyan University.

On Nov. 22, 1959, Shirley was united in marriage to Gary L. Choat in Lincoln. From this union, Shirley was blessed with two children. The couple made their home north of Boone until 1975 when they moved one mile west of St. Edward.

Shirley is survived by her two children: Timothy (Kathy) Choat of St. Edward and Linda (Tracy) Glock of Rising City, two grandchildren: Lindsey (Mike) Boardman and Brian (Courtney) Glock, great granddaughter Ashlyn Jane Boardman, sister: Mary (Tom) Pageler of Denver, CO, brother Monty Timm of Des Moines, IA, sisters-in-law: Mildred Choat and Judith Choat, both of Albion, and Ardys Choat of St. Edward, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded by her parents, stepmother Agnes Timm, husband Gary Choat, brothers-in-law: Lynn, Alan and Duane Choat.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

