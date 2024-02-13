Village Board hears request to close alley

Rick Pelster was present with questions regarding vacating an adjoining alley at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 6. He plans to construct a building. However, a manhole is located there.

Village Utility Superintendent Nick Prothman stated the manhole could be accessed from another direction. But, the jetting would become a two-man job.

The board said they didn’t see any issues if there is access to the manhole.

Werner said someone should call 811 to be definitely sure that no other utilities are located there.

The board will check with their legal counsel to make sure they can close that alley.

In another matter, the Petersburg Library Board has decided to relocate the library to The Village Campus. The area where the village office will relocate is large enough to accommodate the library, and there will be no upcharge.

