Funeral Services for 73-year-old Wanda Moeller will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa with burial in the St. Paul Cemetery, Ricketts Road, Charter Oak. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, February 16. She passed away Monday, February 12 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Survivors include:two daughters, Nikki and her husband Paul of Westminster, Colorado, and Allison and her husband Dustin of Olathe, Kansas; one son, John and his wife Sarah of Albion, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six sisters, Ernestine and her husband Darrell of Adel, Iowa, Becky and her husband Allen of Omaha, Nebraska, Bobbie of Denison, Iowa, Nancy and her husband Burton of Cherokee, Iowa, Julie and her husband Tim of Marietta, Georgia, and Lori and her husband Jerry of Denison, Iowa; other relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa.