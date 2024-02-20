Edith E. Knutson

Edith Evelyn (Cornwell) Knutson, 82, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2024, surrounded by family.

Edith (Edie/Dee) was born on Dec. 1, 1941 in St. Edward. She grew up on a farm with her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

After graduating from High School in Belgrade, she went on to secretarial school in Kearney. While working in Lincoln, she met the love of her life, Elmer Arthur Knutson, in 1961, who was then serving in the United States Air Force. Edith and Elmer were married in the Methodist Church on Aug. 7, 1962 in Belgrade and went on to have three children: Sharyn Dee in 1963, Susan Diane in 1964 and James Arthur in 1975.

Edith is survived by her husband Elmer, daughter Susan, son James (Cindy) and her three grandchildren: Adam (Bianca), John and Sharyn.

Edith was predeceased by daughter Sharyn, parents William and Blanche Cornwell, brothers: Leslie, William, James and Jasper Cornwell, sisters: Dorothy and Mary Channer.

A Prayer Service was held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast, El Paso.

A Prayer Service was held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast, El Paso.