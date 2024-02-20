FFA Week underway at Newman Grove

National FFA Week observance is well underway at Newman Grove.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, is Business Appreciation Day. Members dressed in their FFA official dress to salute the many chapter business supporters.

Thursday will be focused on spreading the love for FFA virtually through an FFA Social Media Challenge. Some of the plans for this event include stories about each member’s favorite FFA memories, how an ag teacher impacted their life, or members sharing a photo and their Supervised Ag Experience (S.A.E.) story.

To wrap up the week on Friday, the Newman Grove Chapter will be hosting a school-wide Ag Olympics event starting at 2 p.m. with various events.