Hildamay Johnson

Hildamay “Hilda” Johnson, 90, of St. Edward, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Estates in Albion.

Hildamay, daughter of Lloyd Theodore and Verna Frances (Glidden) Steinbach, was born on Dec. 15, 1933, in St. Edward. She attended St. Edward Public School and graduated with the class of 1952.

On May 20, 1953, Hilda married the love of her life Robert LeRoy Johnson on the family farm in St. Edward. From this union, she was blessed with eight children.

Hilda is survived by her six children: Jerry (Cindy) Johnson of Lincoln, Jacqueline (Terry) Hinds of Columbus, Steve Johnson of Genoa, Dave (Beth) Johnson of Hastings, Don (Alice) Johnson of Fort Calhoun and Jeff (Gaylene) Johnson of Columbus, daughters-in-law: Sue Johnson of St. Edward and Melissa Johnson of Lincoln, 22 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, five brothers: Jake Steinbach of St. Edward, Floyd Steinbach of Fullerton, Jim Steinbach of Iowa, Jack Steinbach of Sargent and Dave (Mary Sue) Steinbach of Iowa, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Johnson, two sons: Mike and Robert Johnson Jr., sister Helen Volkmer, brothers: Clarence and Francis Steinbach and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the St. Edward Community Christian Church in St. Edward with Pastor Mick Goc officiating. Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Edward Public Library.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.