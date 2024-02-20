Janice L. Carnell

Janice Loraine (Schlueter) Carnell, 94, of Kearney, died Feb. 13, 2024 at Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s in Kearney.

Janice, daughter of Paul and Vera (Hinze) Schlueter, was born on Oct.4, 1929 in Albion. Janice grew up in the Meadow Grove area, where she received her education at rural country schools and graduated from Meadow Grove High School in 1947.

While in school her friend, Bonnie, introduced Jan to her brother, Jack, to whom she was married on Nov. 16, 1951 in Norfolk, VA before he was transferred to Green Cove Springs, FL where Janice joined him later.

Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters: Debra Ann Carnell (Sherrill Shadbolt-partner) of Thedford, Jacqueline Kay (Warren) Craig of Fort Mohave, AZ, Robin Rae (Jay) Merten of Aurora and Carrie Lynne (Jerry) Stithem of Kearney. Janice loved all of her family fiercely, including seven grandchildren: Toni (Mac) McFarland of Rawlins, WY, John Craig of Rawlins, WY, Jessica (D.C.) Riley of Omaha, Nichole (Chaz) Kelsey of Grand Island, Justin Merten of Omaha, Kelsey Stithem (Mitch Mallett) of Plattsmouth and Megan Stithem of Castle Rock, CO, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandson, sister Joyce Ryan of Phoenix, AZ, brother Harlan Schlueter of Omaha, many nieces and nephews, several cousins and family friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one great grandson, brother-in-law Jim Ryan and sister-in-law Judy Schlueter.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Burial followed at Grand Island Cemetery next to her late husband John (Jack) Carnell.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, The Alzheimer’s Association or to the family to be designated at a later date.

