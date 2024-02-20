Maxine M. Voichoski

Maxine Marie Voichoski, 92, of Albion, passed away Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Maxine, daughter of Perry and Edna (Leader) Chana, was born on Nov. 9, 1931, in Petersburg. Maxine went to District 18 through the eighth grade and later attended St. John’s High School and graduated with the class of 1949.

On April 10, 1951, Maxine married Theodore Peter Voichoski at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The couple made their home on a farm in the Akron area, west of Loretto for 40 years. There they raised their eight children: David, Mark, Kathleen, Janice, Roger, Yvonne, Gladys and Gary. The couple later moved to Albion in 1990.

Maxine is survived by her seven children: Mark (Diane) Voichoski of Lincoln, Kathleen Hahn of North Platte, Janice (J.J.) Carraher of Spalding, Roger (Datrece) Voichoski of Albion, Yvonne (Gene) Frank of Grand Island, Gladys (Gerald) Asche of Spalding and Gary (Jennifer) Voichoski of Riverdale, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren plus one more due in July, five siblings: Jeanine Kennedy of Cedar Rapids, Donald Chana of St. Edward, Vivian Carnahan of Fremont, Charlotte (Larry) Courtright of Santa Clarita, CA and Merlin Chana of St. Edward, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted in 2013, son David Voichoski and son-in-law: John Hahn.

A Mass of Christian Burial wwas held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder officiating. Interment followed at the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Spalding.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Altar Society in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.