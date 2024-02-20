As discussed at the Feb. 6 Petersburg Village Board meeting, there are plans to move both the village library and village office to the Village Campus after a final sign-off by the State Fire Marshal.
Petersburg Library Board has decided to relocate the library. It would be in the space where the village office will relocate, and the library could be open during the same hours as the office.
Petersburg Library, City Hall have plans to move to Village Campus
