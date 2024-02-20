Wanda D. Moeller

Wanda Diane Moeller was born June 8, 1950, to John Robert and Rosemary (Ketelsen) Anderson at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, IA. She passed away on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the age of 73.

Wanda was united in marriage to Dennis Moeller on Sept. 2, 1972, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hanover Township. After a brief residence in Omaha, they resided on farms near Schleswig and Charter Oak, where they raised their three loving children.

Always one to have a strong work ethic, Wanda began working at Farmland Foods in September of 1982, and continued working for the next 32 years.

Survivors include two daughters: Nikki and her husband Paul of Westminster, CO and Allison and her husband Dustin of Olathe, KS, son John and his wife Sarah of Albion, seven grandchildren: Reese of Westminster, CO, Dylan and Aubrey of Olathe, KS, McKenna of Hartley, IA, Lucas, Isabella and Cora of Albion, two great grandchildren; Emery of Albion and Adelaide of Hartley, six sisters: Ernestine and her husband Darrell of Adel, IA, Becky and her husband Allen of Omaha, Bobbie of Denison, IA, Nancy and her husband Burton of Cherokee, IA, Julie and her husband Tim of Marietta, GA and Lori and her husband Jerry of Denison, IA, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents John Robert and Rosemary June Anderson.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township, Charter Oak, IA.

Services were entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home.